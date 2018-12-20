

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc announced positive results from the open-label Phase III SOLO-3 trial of Lynparza (olaparib) tablets in 266 patients with relapsed ovarian cancer after two or more lines of treatment. The trial was conducted as a post-approval commitment in agreement with the FDA. AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. now plan to discuss the results with the FDA.



Separately, AstraZeneca announced that the phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials for roxadustat each met their primary efficacy endpoints for the treatment of patients with anaemia in chronic kidney disease that are either non-dialysis-dependent or dialysis-dependent, respectively. Data from the phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials, together with the efficacy and pooled safety data from the global Phase III programme, will be part of the regulatory submission package in the US and other major countries.



Roxadustat is a potential first-in-class new medicine to treat anaemia in chronic kidney disease being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and FibroGen, Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX