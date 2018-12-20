

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its decision on interest rate. Economists expect the bank to retain benchmark rate at 0.75 percent and asset purchase target at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 141.84 against the yen, 1.2542 against the franc, 0.9031 against the euro and 1.2703 against the greenback as of 6:55 am ET.



