

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) announced it has appointed Lester Wong, as CFO effective immediately. Wong most recently served as the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel & Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs.



'I want to thank Lester for taking on the interim CFO responsibilities and leading our global Finance, IT and Legal affairs teams over the past thirteen months,' stated Fusen Chen, CEO.



Prior to Kulicke & Soffa, Wong held General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel positions with several NASDAQ-listed companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX