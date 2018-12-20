

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $494 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $492 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $4.46 billion from $4.26 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $492 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $4.46 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX