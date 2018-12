BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation slowed in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Producer prices increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a rise of 2.8 percent in October.



Data showed that prices in manufacturing declined 0.8 percent in November and mining industry logged a price fall of 2.4 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices declined 0.9 percent in November.



Prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew at rose 9.3 percent from the previous month.



In November, the import price dropped by 0.3 percent from October, but rose 3.2 percent from last year. The export price index decreased 1.9 percent, but increased 0.4 percent.



