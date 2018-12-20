

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday after falling sharply early in the session. After hitting its lowest intraday level in over nine years, Pier 1 is currently down by 49.5 percent.



The steep drop by Pier 1 comes after the home furnishings retailer said its CEO Alasdair James has stepped down and will be replaced on an interim basis by border member Cheryl Bachelder.



Pier 1 also said its board has initiated a process to evaluate a full range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX