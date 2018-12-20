

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $243.01 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $137.11 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.72 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



