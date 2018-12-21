

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Carlos Ghosn, the former Chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), was re-arrested by Japan authorities on new allegations of financial misconduct. The new charges will help the authorities to extend his detention.



Ghosn was earlier arrested on November 19 on suspicion of understating Ghosn's compensation by a total of 5 billion yen, or $44 million, in five annual reports leading up to the fiscal year ended March 2015. Prosecutors also re-arrested Ghosn on December 10 for allegedly understating Ghosn's income for three more years through March 2018.



