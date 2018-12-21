

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT Communications Corporation and the Transatel said that they have entered into exclusive negotiations over NTT Com's acquisition of a majority stake in Transatel, and that the necessary notification and consultation with the relevant works council were completed on December 20, 2018. After entering into the definitive agreement, NTT Com and Transatel will proceed to complete the transaction.



The development of connected cars, industrial & consumer IoT and smart cities, will bring major changes to societies. This revolution is expected to unleash tremendous new business opportunities enabling enterprises to connect, manage and monetize their IoT services, and this market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX