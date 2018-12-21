

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Friday announced an expansion of its partnership with Air Transport Services Group, Inc. or ATSG by leasing an additional 10 aircraft to support Amazon's growth.



Amazon previously leased 40 Boeing 767 freighter aircraft in 2016, 20 of those with ATSG, all of which are now flying serving customers in the Amazon Air network.



The 10 additional cargo planes will consist of Boeing 767-300 aircraft, will be operated on Amazon's behalf by an ATSG airline, and will join the air cargo operation over the next two years.



Amazon will open a new Regional Air Hub next year at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and the Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will open in 2021.



Recently, the company announced a gateway operation to launch in Wilmington, Ohio, in 2019 as well as an expanded operation in Rockford, Illinois.



Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, 'By expanding the Amazon Air network through our partnership with ATSG we're able to ensure we have the capacity to quickly and efficiently deliver packages to customers for years to come.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX