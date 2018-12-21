

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PREOS Real Estate AG announced 22 million no-par value registered ordinary shares of the company have been listed in the open market segment m:access of the Munich stock exchange since Thursday. The closing price of the share on the first trading day amounted to 7.35 euros, so that the market capitalisation adds up to around 162 million euros.



PREOS specializes as an active investor in the acquisition, letting and selling of commercial properties. The real property portfolio held by PREOS for its IPO includes six commercial properties for which property companies of PREOS are already entered as owner in the land register as well as another four properties in respect of which the entry of change in ownership in the land register is to be carried out in the near future.



