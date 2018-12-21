

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Friday as trade tensions simmered and investors remained worried about a 'disorderly' Brexit causing more damage to the U.K. economy.



In addition, the pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2681, the strongest in two weeks, keeping underlying sentiment cautious.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 6,705 in opening deals after closing 0.8 percent lower the previous day.



HSBC Holdings rose slightly after it received regulatory approval to divest its 49 percent stake in the Malaysian life insurance joint venture to Hong Kong-based FWD Group.



Mining giant Anglo American advanced 1.7 percent after resuming operations at its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.



Plastics company RPC Group rallied 2.4 percent after it extended a deadline for Apollo Global Management to make a firm bid for the company.



Vodafone lost 2.3 percent after it decided to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors amid a legal dispute over the collapse of phone retailer Phones 4U.



