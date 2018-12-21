

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.12.2018 - 11.00 am



- ALPHAVALUE CUTS BRITISH LAND CO TO 'REDUCE' ('ADD') - ALPHAVALUE CUTS HAMMERSON TO 'REDUCE' ('BUY') - ALPHAVALUE CUTS LAND SECURITIES TO 'REDUCE' ('BUY') - BERNSTEIN CUTS SAINSBURY(J) PRICE TARGET TO 310 (330) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - FTSE INDICATED +0.08% TO 6717 (CLOSE: 6711.93) POINTS BY IG - JEFFERIES CUTS NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 4600 (5600) PENCE - 'HOLD' - PEEL HUNT CUTS HEADLAM GROUP TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - RBC CUTS STAGECOACH PRICE TARGET TO 160 (185) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES BRITVIC PRICE TARGET TO 760 (730) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



