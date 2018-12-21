

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced that flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines, ordered 30 737 MAX airplanes with options for 20 more in a deal that would be valued at up to $5.9 billion at list price. Based in Jeddah, flyadeal offers flights to eight domestic destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.



flyadeal selected the 737 MAX 8 which has capacity for 189 passengers in a one-class configuration. Compared to flyadeal's current fleet of A320s, the MAX 8 carries 12 more passengers and provides 8 percent lower operating costs per seat.



