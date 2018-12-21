

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price growth slowed to its lowest level in six months in November, after an acceleration in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The import price index rose 3.1 percent annually in November following a 4.8 percent increase in October. The latest gain was fastest since May, when import prices rose 2.9 percent from a year ago



Compared to the previous month, the import prices declined 1.0 percent in November, reversing a similar size gain in the previous month.



Export prices increased 1.7 percent year-on year in November, but fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX