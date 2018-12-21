

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased at the slowest pace in seven months in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Producer prices rose 4.7 percent annually in November, after a rise of 5.8 percent in October, which was lowest since April.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured goods was due to a rise in prices of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, oil products and electricity.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in November, which was the first fall since June 2017, after a rise of 0.3 percent in October.



Data showed that the export price index rose by 4.5 percent annually and import prices by 3.7 percent. On a monthly basis, export prices were down 0.8 percent and import prices by 2.2 percent.



