

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) said that the Federal Trade Commission allowed the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the acquisition by Energizer of Spectrum Brands' auto care business, and that the companies received clearance from the Polish Competition Authority with respect to the transaction. The companies have obtained antitrust clearance in all markets where required.



The 'go shop' provision in the acquisition agreement expired on December 20, 2018. The parties expect to close the transaction by February 2019.



