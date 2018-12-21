

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said that Albert Carey, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo North America, will retire at the end of March 2019 after nearly four decades at PepsiCo.



Vivek Sankaran, who currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Frito-Lay North America, will now become its Chief Executive Officer, and Kirk Tanner, who currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of North America Beverages, will become its Chief Executive Officer.



PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana.



