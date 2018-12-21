

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation slowed to its lowest level in six months in November, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Producer prices rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in November after an increase of 9.5 percent in October, the agency reported.



That was the lowest figure since May, when prices rose 6.3 percent.



Domestic producer prices climbed 6.5 percent from a year ago.



Producer prices were unchanged from previous month.



Domestic market prices rose 0.8 percent from October. Prices decreased 2.3 percent on the import market and 0.7 percent on the export market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX