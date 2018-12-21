

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher earlier in the session, shares of CarMax, Inc. (KMX) remain firmly in positive territory in afternoon trading on Friday. CarMax is currently up by 4.9 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a year.



The advance by CarMax comes after the auto retailer reported fiscal third quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.



CarMax reported third quarter earnings of $1.09 per share compared to analyst estimates for $1 per share, although its revenues of $4.30 billion came in slightly below expectations for $4.32 billion.



