

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology (STX), on Friday, announced that Gianluca Romano has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer. Gianluca most recently served as corporate vice president, business finance & accounting at Micron Technology. Prior to that, he held executive positions at Numonyx and STMicroelectronics.



'Having held a number of senior finance leadership positions in the silicon/semiconductor industry, Gianluca is a good fit for Seagate. He has broad domain expertise spanning the critical corporate finance functions and extensive experience in providing operational and strategic financial leadership,' said Dave Mosley, CEO.



