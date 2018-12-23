

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) has recalled 874,000 pickup trucks in North America due to fire risks.



The automaker has recalled Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks in North America due to risk of fire from an engine block heater. The heater cable is used to warm engines so the vehicle can start more efficiently in cold weather.



'The risk to safety only exists while the vehicle is parked and the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet,' Ford said in a statement



The recall covers several years of F-150 and Super Duty trucks including 2015 through 2019 Ford F-150 trucks, along with the 2017 through 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty and F-550 Super Duty pickup trucks.



