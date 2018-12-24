

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), said that it received a unilateral binding offer from Energetick a prmyslov holding, a. s. or EPH, through its wholly owned subsidiary EP Power Europe, and has accepted to enter into exclusive negotiations with EPH for the sale of Uniper's activities in France.



Uniper noted that the aim of EPH is to acquire all activities and assets of Uniper in France. The next step now is a mandatory consultation process with the employees' representative bodies to be initiated in January. Only then a possible transaction can be concluded.



The exploratory process for a possible sale of Uniper's activities was initiated as part of a strategic review of the French business which was communicated in August.



