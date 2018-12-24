

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The euro spiked up to a 4-day high of 1.1343 against the franc, off an early low of 1.1295.



The euro edged up to 126.61 against the yen and 0.9009 against the pound, reversing from its early more than 4-month low of 126.11 and a 6-day low of 0.8978, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.1360 against the greenback and 1.5440 against the loonie, the euro advanced to 1.1408 and 0.9009, respectively.



The single currency bounced off to 1.6148 against the aussie and 1.6930 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 1.6106 and 1.6877, respectively.



The euro is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the greenback, 0.92 against the pound, 128.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 1.56 against the loonie, 1.65 against the aussie and 1.71 against the kiwi.



