

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) is facing potential problems with a software update that was used to retro-fit existing diesel vehicles, according to the reports.



The reports noted that Volkswagen immediately informed the Federal Motor Transport Authority after registering 'abnormalities' with regard to a software update for diesel vehicles fitted with 1.2-litre type EA189 engines.



About 500,000 cars are fitted with 1.2-litre type EA189 engines.



The reports noted that the company decided to suspend the installation of the software, which was developed by an external supplier. Meetings between Volkswagen and the German transport authority are scheduled for early January.



