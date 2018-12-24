

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Lupin Limited and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) said that AbbVie has licensed Lupin's MALT1 or Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1 inhibitor program.



Under the partnership, AbbVie gains exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize Lupin's MALT1 inhibitors. MALT-1 is a protein involved in T-cell and B-cell lymphocyte activation and AbbVie intends to pursue development across a range of hematological cancers, many with limited current treatment options.



As per the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Lupin an upfront payment of US$30 million for an exclusive license to the program. Upon successful completion of regulatory, development and commercial milestones, Lupin is eligible to receive total milestone payments of up to US$947 million.



Additionally, Lupin will be entitled to receive a double-digit royalty on the sales of the product and will retain commercial rights to the program in India.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX