

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Extending the steep drop seen last week, shares of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) are seeing considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Monday. Campbell Soup is currently falling by 6.8 percent to its lowest intraday level in over six months.



The steep drop by Campbell Soup comes after a report from Reuters said food companies Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Mondelez International (MDLZ) have been short-listed to participate in the second round of the soup giant's auction of its international business.



Two sources told Reuters the development boosts Campbell Soup's chances of divesting its international portfolio with one deal.



