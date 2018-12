BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGEHY) said that all shareholder resolutions proposed at the Company's 2017 annual general meeting held on December 14, 2018 were duly passed.



The shareholders approved resolutions to re-elect Jingfeng Xiong and Zheng Xue as directors of the Company; ratify and approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's independent auditor.



