

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is set to promote Kanetsugu Mike to the posts of president and Chief Executive Officer as early as next April, Nikkei Asian review reported.



Meanwhile, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said that certain media carried reports about the changes of the Executive Officers of MUFG. These reports are not based on any announcement by MUFG. Nominating and Governance Committee is considering the changes of the Executive Officers including Representative Corporate Executive. The company will promptly make public any matters that occur which require disclosure.



Nikkei reported that Mike currently serves as president and CEO of banking subsidiary MUFG Bank. His predecessor, Nobuyuki Hirano, will retire to chairman of the holding company.



Mike, who will continue to serve as MUFG Bank president and has long overseas experience, will help the banking group expand its international operations.



Mike was promoted to Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ president in June 2017 after his predecessor, Takashi Oyamada, resigned as president and CEO due to poor health.



The commercial bank was renamed MUFG Bank in June 2018.



