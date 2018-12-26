

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets, with the exception of Japan, ended lower on Wednesday as worries about political uncertainty in the U.S. following a partial government shutdown that now looks set to extend into the New year, and mounting concerns about global economic growth forced investors to largely stay away from stocks once again.



U.S. President Donald Trump's highly critical comments about the Federal Reserve's rate decisions also dented investor sentiment.



With a few markets in the region closed for public holiday, movements were a bit sluggish amid subdued activity.



The Japanese market, which ended sharply lower, hitting a 20-month low, on Tuesday, bounced back strongly on bargain hunting and ended on a firm note. A weaker yen contributed as well to market's rise.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index ended up 171.32 points, or 0.89 percent, at 19,327.06, after having surged to a high of 19,530.35 intraday.



Shares from precision instruments, oil, services, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electric appliances, retail and construction sectors moved higher. Banks, mining, steel and automobile stocks ended mixed.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar was hovering in the mid 110 yen-range.



Among other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea and Singapore ended notably lower. Taiwan and Shanghai closed modestly lower. Malaysia and Indonesia also closed weak.



The Indian market has bounced back after a weak start and a subsequent sharp plunge.



Markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong were closed for public holidays.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX