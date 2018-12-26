

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) announced the results from a large commercial cohort and several clinical studies on development of the adjusted Vectra score that were published in the journal Rheumatology. The key findings are that the adjusted Vectra score significantly outperformed conventional measures of disease activity in predicting radiographic progression (new joint damage) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis or RA.



The results showed that the leptin-adjusted Vectra score was 5.5 times more predictive of radiographic progression, the BMI-adjusted Vectra score was 4.6 times more predictive, and the original Vectra score was four times more predictive when compared to DAS28. Importantly, Vectra also outperformed the other common measures evaluated in this study (Chart 1).



