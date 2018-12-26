

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Gap (GPS) is set to shut its Fifth Avenue store next month.



According to CNBC, the three-level Gap store at 680 Fifth Avenue will close on January 20. The company did not disclose any reason for this particular closure.



The Gap has been in the building, which is owned by the Buchmann family and sits between West 53rd and 54th streets, since 1997.



Gap had recently said that it is considering shuttering hundreds of locations 'aggressively' to focus on higher-performing shops.



The store joins other brands that have recently closed stores in Fifth Avenue, including Ralph Lauren Polo and Henri Bendel.



