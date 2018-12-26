

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release November numbers for housing starts and construction orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Housing starts are expected to ease 0.1 percent on year to 961,000. That follows the 0.3 percent annual increase in October at 950,000. Construction orders were down 16.5 percent on year in October.



China will see November figures for industrial profits; in October, profits were up 3.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth HKD428.14 billion and exports were at HKD383.65 billion for a trade deficit of HKD44.49 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX