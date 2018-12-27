

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY, DRREDDY) announced Thursday the launch of Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, in 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets.



It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) for Oral Suspension, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Renvela is a trademark of French drug giant Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY).



Dr. Eddy's noted that the Renvela brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $101 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2018, according to IMS Health.



Dr. Reddy's Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension is available in 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets in count size of 90.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX