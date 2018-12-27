

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday amid risk appetite, as Asian markets rose following an overnight rally on Wall Street and the sharp rebound in crude oil prices. Data showing strong consumer spending in the U.S. and easing worries about the tenure of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell lifted investor sentiment.



The Nikkei 225 Index rose 750.56 points or 3.88 percent to 20,077.62.



Worries about the tenure of Powell eased after a White House official assured that he will stay in his job and is 100 percent safe.



The U.S. team, led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, is scheduled to travel to China on January 7 to hold trade talks. The meeting adds to signs of progress in trade talks between the world's two largest economies.



The yen declined to a 3-day low of 126.68 against the euro from yesterday's closing value of 126.42. The next possible support for the yen is seen around the 129.00 area.



The Japanese currency fell to 112.06 against the franc, its weakest since December 21. If the yen falls further, it may find support around the 114.00 level.



The yen edged down to 140.79 against the pound, from a high of 140.43 hit at 8:45 pm ET. On the downside, 143.00 is likely seen as the next support for the yen.



Reversing from an early high of 110.85 against the greenback, the yen retreated to 111.23. The yen is seen finding support around the 113.00 level.



The yen pulled back to 81.87 against the loonie, from an early high of 81.60. The yen is poised to find support around the 84.00 area.



On the flip side, the yen advanced to 78.13 against the aussie and 74.41 against the kiwi, from its early low of 78.72 and 6-day low of 74.97,respectively. The yen is likely to find resistance around 72.00 against the aussie and 76.00 against the kiwi.



