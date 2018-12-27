

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Rostec Auto BV or 'ARA BV', the Renault and Rostec joint venture which is the majority shareholder of AVTOVAZ, increased to 100% its stake in the share capital of AVTOVAZ following completion of the squeeze-out operation launched in September 2018 in respect of shares in AVTOVAZ held by minority shareholders. This operation was completed on 26 December 2018.



The results of this operation are as follows: 375.07 million tendered shares, representing a 3.36% shareholding in AVTOVAZ; ARA BV increased its stake in AVTOVAZ's share capital from 96.64% to 100%; Distribution of shares in ARA BV: 67.61% Renault, 32.39% Rostec.



This squeeze-out operation completes the recapitalization process that started in December 2016.



