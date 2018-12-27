

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) has once again asked Nissan Motor (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) to hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



Renault sent a letter to Nissan on December 14 requesting an extraordinary meeting of shareholders. Nissan decided against it at its board meeting on December 17.



At the meeting, Nissan decided to consider holding an extraordinary meeting, once the technical committee that had been set up to revise corporate governance submits its recommendations.



Nissan's CEO Hiroto Saikawa sent a letter to Renault's Deputy CEO Thierry Bollore declining the request. Renault reportedly responded with letters to demand an extraordinary shareholders meeting.



The report noted that Renault continues to take a severe attitude as the French company seeks to maintain its influence over Nissan, including executive appointments, taking advantage of a shareholders meeting. Renault is the top shareholder of Nissan, holding a 43.4% voting stake.



If the proposal to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting is rejected, Nissan plans to hold an annual event in June 2019.



