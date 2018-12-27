

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales grew at a slower pace in November, figures from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Retail sales climbed an adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in November after rising 2.1 percent in October.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 1.5 percent, following a 4.7 percent increase a month ago.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales climbed 0.4 percent after a 1.1 percent surge in the previous month.



Data showed that food products sales fell 0.1 percent, while non-food product sales rose by 0.2 percent.



