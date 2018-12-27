

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) said that Christian Illek, previously CHRO of the company, takes over the position of Chief Financial Officer. The present Chief Financial Officer of the company, Thomas Dannenfeldt, has decided to leave the company for private reasons. The Board reshuffles and changes will now become effective on January 1.



Birgit Bohle becomes the new Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of Deutsche Telekom.



Thorsten Langheim is to be promoted to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG effective January 1, 2019. He will take up the role of head of the newly created 'USA & Group Development' Board of Management department. In his present role as Executive Vice President he is already responsible for the majority of this department's functions.



Deutsche Telekom said, 'As announced earlier in 2018 Deutsche Telekom AG starts the year 2019 with nine Board of Management departments. Alongside the CEO, there are Board departments for Germany, Europe, Technology & Innovation, T-Systems, HR, Data Privacy/Legal Affairs/Compliance, Finance as well as the new department USA & Group Development. Accordingly, the Board reshuffles and changes will now become effective on January, 1.'



Christian Illek (54) has been Deutsche Telekom's Chief Human Resources Officer since April 2015. He began his professional career at the consulting firm Bain and the technology group Dell.



