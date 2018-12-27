

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets returned to action Thursday, following the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. After a positive start to the day, the markets steadily declined throughout the session.



Yesterday's historic climb on Wall Street provided an early boost to the markets. However, early signs that the U.S. markets were in for a rough start and falling crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.



Investors also continue to struggle with issues like the U.S. government shutdown, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China and rising concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 1.71 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.25 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.84 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 2.37 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.60 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.50 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 2.63 percent.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower in the week ended December 22nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 216,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 217,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. tumbled by much more than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Thursday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slumped to 128.1 in December after dipping to a revised 136.4 in November.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 134.0 from the 135.7 originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX