

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hillary Clinton's seventeen-year run as the most admired woman has come to an end, with the results of a new Gallup poll showing former First Lady Michelle Obama has claimed the top spot.



Fifteen percent of Americans named Obama as the woman they admire most, up sharply from 7 percent in 2017. Media mogul and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey came in a distant second at 5 percent.



Just 4 percent of Americans named Clinton, extending a recent downward trend for the former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate.



Clinton was named the most admired woman a record 22 times, although the percentage of Americans naming her has dwindled in recent years.



With Clinton more fully retreating to private life after a long career, Gallup Managing Editor Jeffrey M. Jones noted, 'Michelle Obama stepped into that void as she has authored a best-selling autobiography and is promoting it with a major tour of large U.S. arenas.'



Current First Lady Melania Trump tied Clinton, with 4 percent of Americans naming the former fashion model as the woman they admire most.



Two percent of Americans named Queen Elizabeth as the woman they admire most, marking the record 50th time she placed in the top 10.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, outgoing UN ambassador Nikki Haley, human rights activist Malala Yousafzai and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are the other top 10 finishers this year.



Obama won by a significant margin among Democrats and independents, while Trump was the top finisher among Republicans.



The Gallup poll of 1,025 adults was conducted December 3rd through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



