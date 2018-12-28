

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said in Friday's preliminary report.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 2.9 percent jump in October.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 1.4 percent - also beating forecasts for 0.6 percent after climbing 4.2 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying: Industrial production is picking up slowly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX