

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said on Friday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 1.3 percent increase in October.



On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 1.4 percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 3.6 percent gain in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers sank 2.2 percent on year, shy of expectations for a fall of 0.4 percent following the 0.8 percent drop a month earlier.



