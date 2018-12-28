

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will invest more than 1,500 crore Indian rupees to have new production lines to manufacture certain iphone models in its factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, India, according to reports citing people familiar with the plans. Foxconn is currently present in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.



Titled Project Fruit, the plan to expand the Sriperumdur unit of Taiwanese phone manufacturer Foxconn to make smartphones including the coveted iPhone devices has been in the works for over a year, the reports said.



Currently, Apple phones such as the iPhone 6S and SE models are made by another Taiwanese phonemaker Wistron in Bengaluru in Karnataka.



The deal is expected to be announced on January 24, when the state will unveil new investments in Tamil Nadu during the second Global Investors Meet scheduled in January 2019, the reports said.



