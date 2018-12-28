

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in December to its lowest level in eight months, led by a fall in the prices of fuels, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 1.7 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast a score of 1.6 percent.



The latest inflation rate was the slowest since April, when it was 1.1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI decreased 0.4 percent in December.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.7 percent in November. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.5 percent in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX