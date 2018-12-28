sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,30 Euro		+0,64
+0,91 %
WKN: 867475 ISIN: FR0000125486 Ticker-Symbol: SQU 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINCI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,54
71,62
10:15
71,56
71,60
10:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINCI SA
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VINCI SA71,30+0,91 %