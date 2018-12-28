

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in the early European session on Friday.



The pound fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.2445 against the franc and more than a 16-month low of 139.50 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.2500 and 140.38, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.2672 against the greenback and 0.9031 against the euro, the pound slid to 1.2635 and 0.9060, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.23 against the franc, 138.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the greenback and 0.92 against the euro.



