

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN), a producer and distributor of corn-based edible alcohol in China, said that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting were duly passed.



Specifically, the shareholders passed the resolutions: The re-election of Mr. Hengxiu Song, Mr. Jinmiao Wang, Mr. Binbin Jiang and Mr. Xisheng Lu, the election of Mrs. Shufeng Jia as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting; The appointment of WWC, P.C. Certified Accountants as the independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX