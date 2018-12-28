

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) said it has sold the solar park 'Don Rodrigo' in southern Spain to a group's client of MEAG, asset manager of Munich Re and ERGO. The plant consists of a total of around 500,000 solar panels installed on an area measuring 265 hectares that is located 20 kilometres to the south of Seville.



The park's total output amounts to 175 megawatts (MW); it therefore generates roughly the same volume of energy as a conventional peak power plant. The 300 gigawatt hours (GWh) produced annually by the plant will supply the equivalent of around 93,000 Spanish homes with electricity.



The power will in future be marketed through a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Norwegian energy company Statkraft. The BayWa r.e. service team will also be responsible for the ongoing technical operation of the plant.



