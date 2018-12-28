

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer confidence weakened in December to its lowest level in five months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index fell to minus 3.7 from minus 3.2 in October. The latest reading was the lowest since July, when the score was minus 3.8.



The unfavorable opinions on the expected development of unemployment led to the decline in the consumer confidence in November from the previous month.



Households were less pessimistic regarding their future financial situation in November, while they were more negative about the general economic conditions in the coming months.



